Norton Children's Hospital issues car seat safety warnings

Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many parents may have bought or received car seats over the holiday season, officials warn that some car seats may not be safe for children.

Norton Children’s Hospital is issuing warnings about fake car seats, stating while they may look authentic, they can pose a risk for children involved in crashes.

Some signs to tell if a care seat is fake include looking for a warning sticker to confirm the car seat conforms to all U.S. safety standards or a manufacturer label with the date the car seat was created.

Legitimate car seats should also come with a safety manual, Norton Children’s Hospital said.

Officials said while fake car seats can often look authentic, it can cause serious injuries in children.

“We see that car seats are made up of a lot of plastic, and they are designed to absorb that crash force and help the child ride down that crash,” Kinzie Evrard with Norton Children’s Hospital said. “If it’s a counterfeit, the whole car seat could just fall apart and none of that crash force is going to be absorbed. Therefore, the child can be seriously hurt or killed.”

Companies that sell legitimate car seats are going after counterfeit sellers online. However, sellers can often change their names, making it hard to catch the counterfeiters.

