New-look ‘Cats take Nashville for Music City Bowl

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WYMT) - The Wildcats are in the bowl game rhythm in the Music City.

Kentucky has taken over the Vanderbilt campus in practice ahead of their Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on New Year’s Eve.

The bowl game rematch is projected to be among the lowest scoring of the season, with on over-under of 31. Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops says it’s not only because of several opt-outs, including Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, but also the stout Hawkeye defense.

“It’s important, in a game like this with two good defenses, to not beat yourself with turnovers and penalties and things that can put you in a bad spot,” Stoops said. “There were some games late in the year when we’re getting penalties on special teams and things of that nature, we cannot do those things. We have to play clean.”

The experience of a bowl game isn’t lost on several members of the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator Brad White says that football is all about games like Saturday’s.

“You can see it when you watch games and you watch bowl games and you see excitement and you see guys cheering,” said White. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, what venue, how many fans, what’s at stake...football’s fun and making big hits is fun and making big plays and celebrating with your teammates and to not lose sight of that.”

Kentucky’s bowl game against Iowa is set to kick off at Noon ET on Saturday. You can catch the action on ABC.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
Betty Fields
Harlan County woman found safe
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 28, 2022
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Kentucky falls in SEC opener at Missouri
Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
DeAndre Square declares for NFL Draft
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 27, 2022