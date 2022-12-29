MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year.

James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a roof collapse on March 20th in the Darby Fork mine near Holmes Mill in Harlan County.

The report states there were two primary reasons behind the accident. One was mine operator INMET failed to perform a required examination to spot possible hazards. The report also stated proper support for the section of the roof that fell and killed Brown was not in place at the time of the accident.

“The accident was totally preventable,” Lexington attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents Brown’s widow, Darla, in a workers’ compensation case resulting from the accident told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Brown had 13 years of mining experience when he died. He left behind a wife and three children.

You can read the report from MSHA here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.