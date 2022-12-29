MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner

James Brown, 33, of Lynch, died March 20th, 2022 in a roof collapse at INMET's Darby Fork mine...
James Brown, 33, of Lynch, died March 20th, 2022 in a roof collapse at INMET's Darby Fork mine near Holmes Mill in Harlan County.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year.

James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a roof collapse on March 20th in the Darby Fork mine near Holmes Mill in Harlan County.

The report states there were two primary reasons behind the accident. One was mine operator INMET failed to perform a required examination to spot possible hazards. The report also stated proper support for the section of the roof that fell and killed Brown was not in place at the time of the accident.

“The accident was totally preventable,” Lexington attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents Brown’s widow, Darla, in a workers’ compensation case resulting from the accident told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Brown had 13 years of mining experience when he died. He left behind a wife and three children.

You can read the report from MSHA here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
Betty Fields
Harlan County woman found safe
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage,...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
Destiny McMillion
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
Photo Courtesy: Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
Sunny skies
Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve