Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers.

In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd.

We are told Jones had battled some severe health issues recently and was not able to overcome them.

“We ask that everyone please remembers his family, friends, and the brothers and sisters of his beloved Station 700 (Cora VFD) in your prayers during this difficult time,” Officials said in the post.

His funeral arrangements are not known at this time.

