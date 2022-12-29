Man killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead.

Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two cars had crashed into each other head-on. Members of the Morehead Fire Department had to cut both drivers out of the vehicles. There were no passengers in either car.

The two drivers were taken to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead. A 69-year-old man from Fleming County was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials did not release his name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

