Man killed in Rowan County crash

Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office Facebook(Rowan County Coroner's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead.

Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two cars had crashed into each other head-on. Members of the Morehead Fire Department had to cut both drivers out of the vehicles. There were no passengers in either car.

The two drivers were taken to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead. A 69-year-old man from Fleming County was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials did not release his name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Betty Fields
Harlan County woman found safe
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Kent Campbell
Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools

Latest News

Sunny skies
Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
David Davies dies - 4:00 p.m.
David Davies dies - 4:00 p.m.
Year in Review: Looking Back at Deadly Flooding - December 28, 2022
Year in Review: Looking Back at Deadly Flooding - December 28, 2022