Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A lawsuit was filed in Magoffin County Circuit Court on Wednesday following a November 14 school bus crash.

The bus ran off an embankment along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit named the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, and the Magoffin County Board of Education as defendants.

Court documents said two students suffered “severe bodily injuries”. The students’ mothers are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

William Johnson filed the lawsuit. He said some parents complained about Bailey’s driving before the crash.

“This was such a severe and catastrophic crash we really need to get to the bottom of what happened,” Johnson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “This should never happen.”

Police are still investigating the crash.

WYMT reached out to Magoffin County school board attorney Don McFarland, but we did not receive a response.

McFarland told the Lexington Herald-Leader, “This bus crash was a devastating accident and was an extremely unfortunate event that was beyond the control of the Magoffin County School Board. The Superintendent and Board of Education have always and will always look after the safety, the education and the well-being of our students and we deeply regret that this tragic accident occurred.”

The lawsuit said the board of education was “negligent in entrusting” the bus to Bailey, and “negligent in not supervising the operation of the vehicle”.

It also claimed the Magoffin County Board of Education “failed to use due care in the hiring, training, education, supervision and retention” of Bailey, and “failed to provide, establish and/or enforce adequate policies and procedures relating to safety of others.”

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for mental and physical pain, suffering and inconvenience; future mental and physical pain, suffering and inconvenience; a permanent loss in ability to earn money; medical expenses; and other damages not paid by insurance.

It also seeks an unspecified amount of punitive damages.

