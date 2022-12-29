Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYKT/WYMT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County.

At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District were without water. Now, that number is down to 200.

People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water District and say they have not had water for more than two days.

We have calls into the McKinney water manager, however, its supplier is Stanford Water. Stanford Water’s manager told us three-fourths of their reserves had been depleted because it was going to McKinney.

There was concern that Stanford was going to run out of water on Sunday. They called the Kentucky Division of Water and were told that their only option was to cut off McKinney’s supply.

Stanford water’s manager told us there was no urgency for McKinney to look for leaks. The result of this has been a lot of families still without water.

Stanford’s water manager says there have not been any water main breaks that they are aware of. We are told Kentucky Rural Water is working with McKinney the find the source of the problem.

Again, we have calls into the McKinney Water District for comment, but have not responded to us yet.

