‘He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there’: Floyd County welcomes first deputy K9 since Allen ambush

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The six months following the Allen ambush have been met with a lot of rebuilding and a world of remembering for law enforcement officers in Floyd County.

Losing a deputy and a K9, as their partners at the Prestonsburg Police Department lost two officers, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been slowly reclaiming its footing.

“But a little bit of relief comes over you that we’re almost there. We’re getting back,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

Between the mourning, rebuilding the vehicle fleet, helping deputies recover and working to move forward, the latest milestone for the department comes with a lot of fur.

”In a world full of narcotics, a world full of people that run, a world full of people that- you know- go missing? That ability to have a dog to track; the ability to have a dog that could smell drugs; the ability to have a dog that will chase down a bad guy? You know, it’s amazing,” said Allen May.

Deputy May is the new handler for Deputy K9 Bear, who joined the force this week.

“You know, anything, with the press of a button, I got a partner to back me up,” said May.

Bear is the first K9 to be added to the department since the death of Drago- the K9 deputy killed in the Allen ambush. He just completed his 8-week training and is now hitting the streets with a mission.

“[Drago] was a little fur missile. But, I gotta say, K9 Bear? He’s gonna be a good one,” May said.

With impossible paw prints to fill, deputies said Drago will forever be the best at his job, and though no canine can fit his collar, they hope to see the new deputies rise up in his honor.

”He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there,” said Hunt. ”I won’t say it completes us, you know, but it does give us a feeling of ‘we’re getting back.’”

The canine support is crucial, according to Hunt. He said it provides the officers an extra sense, making the county a little safer. The hope is to get the pup patrolling and make the community aware that the bite is back on the force.

”I’m really hoping that that fear that these canines instill is back- established to the street,” said May.

Another K9 will come on board in the months to come, helping to round out the roster. Officials said the community support has been crucial in getting the furry crime fighters back on the force.

“Very thankful that we live where we live,” said May. “Every time I go to any training, I always tell people, ‘This definitely ain’t Floyd County.’ The amount of support, the love that we get here in our hometown is far and few between.”

