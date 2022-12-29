Funeral arrangements announced for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Thursday for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies.

Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan. He was 87 years old.

He spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Harlan Baptist Church. The funeral will start at 2:00 p.m.

A burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

