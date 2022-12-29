Clouds, shower chances increase for New Year’s weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s gotten quite mild in the wake of our arctic outbreak, and we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures as we head into this weekend. However, the dry weather won’t last with showers returning as soon as Friday night.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another quiet night expected throughout the mountains weatherwise as we head through the remainder tonight and really into the first half of tomorrow. We may see a few more clouds push into the region during the overnight, but dry conditions continue with lows falling down into the lower 40s overnight.

Clouds continue their steady increase during the day on Friday as we watch southwesterly winds continue to bring warmth and moisture into the region ahead of our next system. Even as things turn overcast late, we look to see temperatures climb up into the lower 60s for daytime highs. As we see a few scattered showers start to work into the region later on Friday night, lows seem to stay on the milder side in the upper 40s.

New Years Weekend and Beyond

As we reach New Year’s Eve on Saturday, we’ll see plenty of showers overspreading the region as our low pressure works through the area. Clouds and showers will keep highs a bit lower, but it’s still looking like a mild finish to 2022 with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Showers will continue, but start to become more scattered in nature after Saturday night into Sunday. A few could linger into early on New Year’s Day, but we will likely see drier but cloudy weather continue with highs in the upper 50s.

After a mild and tranquil day on Monday, models are again gearing us up for the potential of showers and thunderstorms through the first week of the new year. Highs soar into the middle 60s as we watch a system push through the nation’s mid-section and head in our direction. Best chance for showers and storms right now looks to be during the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night, but this is a system we will continue to have our eyes on.

