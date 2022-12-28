Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory

oining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory.(KTRE)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory.

According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.

The release says WMU is experiencing an issue with maintaining adequate water levels in the storage tanks. Crews are currently out looking for any leaks in the area and you’re being asked to report any you might see or experience.

WMU sent out an updated press release Wednesday afternoon saying crews had repaired three main line leaks over the past few days. They say several leaking fire lines were also found and shut off.

While WMU is asking customers to conserve water usage, the updated press release says its water treatment plant is running “perfectly,” and the utility should be able to supply water to all of its customers.

One customer, Roger Biles, says he was fortunate not to have any leaks or busted pipes at home. However, like many, she says it just seems like it’s been one thing after another since the winter storm.

“They said something about broken water pipes. I know at my work, we had a broken one over the weekend. And, you know, with all of these old houses, there could be a lot of them,” Biles said.

The water advisory is for all WMU customers, including East Clark County Water District customers.

