Tennessee man sentenced to jail time in EKY underage sex case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - One man who traveled from Western Tennessee to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Leslie County recently pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.

According to court documents, Noah Austin Foote, 21, of Millington, TN was sentenced to 15 years in prison in London the week before Christmas.

The case started in October 2021 when Kentucky State Police received a report that a girl had gone missing in Leslie County.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports one of the responding troopers was told by the girl’s father that he heard a loud noise and when he went to investigate found his daughter was gone. Neighbors reported seeing a white Ford truck leaving the area about the time the disappearance took place.

KSP put out an alert to be on the lookout for the truck. Police in London stopped a truck with Foote and the girl inside.

The guilty plea was on a charge of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making a visual image.

As part of a plea deal, the other charges of kidnapping and interstate travel with intent to have sex with a minor were dropped.

