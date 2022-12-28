Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th.

Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m.

Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119.

“The victims stated that while traveling on US-119 the road rage incident occurred to which the suspect shot their vehicle. Sergeant saw that the vehicle had been shot in the taillight and from there he requested assistance from the Pineville Police Department and asked the area where the suspect had gone to,” said Chief Deputy Jared Smith.

The victims pointed the officers in the direction of Haley Lane located along US-119. Three officers proceeded to approach the area.

“To which the suspect come from behind a building and fired a shot towards the officers. From there the officers retreated back to their vehicle to maintain cover and safety,” Deputy Smith said.

U-S 119 was shut down and a nearby save a lot and family dollar stores were evacuated. Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth was at the scene, and said it is their duty to keep the community safe.

“What we take oath to is to protect and serve and we’re going to protect our community and serve them the best that we can, and we’re going to protect our brothers in blue and make sure that we’re going home safe and that they’re going home safe to their families,” Chief Hollingsworth said.

No one was injured and Douglas was arrested at 8:02 p.m. and taken to the bell county detention center. He was arraigned on Tuesday morning and appeared in Bell County District Court before judge Robert T. Yoakum.

Yoakum set Douglas’s bond at $500,000.

Douglas’s preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on January 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.