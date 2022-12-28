Sunny skies and milder temperatures continue for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it might be late December, it will definitely not feel like it for the next few days as temperatures continue to run several degrees above where we should be this time of the year.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will start off in the 20s in most spots under clear skies. Some frost is possible early, so give yourself time to get those cars warmed up. After that, it’s all sunshine, all the time today. Temperatures will head toward the 50-degree mark, so those frozen creeks and leftover snow should be gone for a lot of folks today. It could be a bit breezy at times this afternoon with southwest winds gusting to about 15 mph at times.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and not as cold temperatures with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

We will add a few clouds in for Thursday, but we will stay dry. Highs will soar into the upper 50s with the sunshine. For perspective, our average high this time of the year is about 45. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into Thursday night as we drop back into the mid-40s for lows.

I think we stay dry during the day on Friday, but clouds will continue to increase, along with the temperatures. Most spots will hit 60 degrees to wrap up the work week. Unfortunately, our dry stretch of weather will come to an end Friday night as rain chances return late. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it: If you have plans for New Year’s Eve, do everything you can to keep them inside. Even though the temperatures will be nice to be outside, the conditions will not be. Rain chances will carry us from 2022 into early 2023 before starting to wrap up early Sunday morning. Highs will still top out in the upper 50s on Saturday before falling into the upper 40s. Skies should clear by the afternoon hours on Sunday and we will head right back toward the 60-degree mark.

While Monday looks mainly dry, we are still waiting for some storm chances on Tuesday. We will keep you posted on those.

