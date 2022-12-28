Plumbers working hard to repair burst pipes after sub-zero temperatures hit the region

Frozen pipe
Frozen pipe(Contributed)
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the region warms up from the recent arctic cold front, multiple areas have seen water mains and pipes bursting due to sub-zero temperatures.

Road closures and water boil advisories are common as repairs are completed by municipal utility crews.

Even with preparation for the weather, both commercial and residential customers have still experienced plumbing-related complications.

Homes and businesses are relying on private plumbing companies to repair the damage done by cold weather. Residents are still seeing frozen pipes and complete loss of service.

Amidst a plumber shortage, plumbing companies are doing what they can to keep up with emergencies.

“We’ve done our best to try to keep up,” said Chris Works, general manager at Shane Elmore Plumbing. “We’ve had some exuberant wait times and we’re doing our best to try and help everybody out.”

Companies like Shane Elmore Plumbing, have been rescheduling routine maintenance appointments to handle more emergent needs.

As everything begins to thaw, it is important to continue monitoring your home or business for leaks that could indicate a ruptured pipe.

If you notice a leak or flooding, turn off your water and call a plumber immediately.

