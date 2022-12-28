Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend

After he went missing for almost two weeks, Mark Stein Horst was able to find his support dog Tuffy!
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most.

”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic to three and intolerant to two. It’s exhausting, it really is. He’s just... he’s been a source of just laughter and joy through so much, ” said Steinhorst.

After Tuffy’s escape, the family and the Bowling Green community rallied together, searching tirelessly for the lost Australian Shepherd. The community’s efforts included a thermal drone, hundreds of posters, and total strangers patrolling the streets to find Tuffy.

Tuesday afternoon, after facing sub-zero temperatures over the weekend, Tuffy was found outside of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

After having Tuffy checked at his veterinarian, Steinhorst said, “He’s fine, some surface wounds that are healing well, and he lost nine pounds over the days he was gone. He is sleeping already on our bed with his tennis ball.”

The Steinhorst family says that the rescue would not have been possible without the support of the Bowling Green community.

”You know how you always hear ‘Bowling Green Strong?’ Well you can really feel it when a community rallies like this around you,” said Steinhorst.

