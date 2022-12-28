Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Campbell was named Perry County Schools next superintendent earlier this week.

Campbell has spent nearly 20 years in education. He attended Alice Lloyd College, and once he graduated, he became a social studies teacher.

He has served as principal the past six years at two different Perry County elementary schools. He said he felt called to apply for the superintendent job.

”About three years ago, the Lord put on my heart to get my Superintendent certification, so I was just being obedient,” he said.

Campbell said he believes the school district has good systems in place. He wants to create surveys for teachers, staff and students to fill out to get their feedback on how the district could improve and move forward.

”I’m a big data guy, so I’m going to go in there and analyze the data, I’m going to look at it pick it apart,” he added. “You know, we’re going to come up with game plans to address the areas of concern that we have, and offer the support that we need to make our students most successful as possible.”

He said their students are their number one priority.

”Our teachers genuinely care about their well being and making sure they provide everything that is needed,” he said. “Whether it’s mental health issues or providing them snacks to take home in the evenings.”

