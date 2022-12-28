Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools

Kent Campbell
Kent Campbell(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Campbell was named Perry County Schools next superintendent earlier this week.

Campbell has spent nearly 20 years in education. He attended Alice Lloyd College, and once he graduated, he became a social studies teacher.

He has served as principal the past six years at two different Perry County elementary schools. He said he felt called to apply for the superintendent job.

”About three years ago, the Lord put on my heart to get my Superintendent certification, so I was just being obedient,” he said.

Campbell said he believes the school district has good systems in place. He wants to create surveys for teachers, staff and students to fill out to get their feedback on how the district could improve and move forward.

”I’m a big data guy, so I’m going to go in there and analyze the data, I’m going to look at it pick it apart,” he added. “You know, we’re going to come up with game plans to address the areas of concern that we have, and offer the support that we need to make our students most successful as possible.”

He said their students are their number one priority.

”Our teachers genuinely care about their well being and making sure they provide everything that is needed,” he said. “Whether it’s mental health issues or providing them snacks to take home in the evenings.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

Latest News

11/28/22
11/28/22
water outage
Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water
Shrinkflation, as it’s called, has made some shoppers so mad they have turned to social media...
Make Ends Meet: How to handle shrinkflation
Betty Fields
Harlan County woman found safe