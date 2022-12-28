KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

Betty Fields
Betty Fields(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Dec. 28, 2022
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman.

Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking on Highway 522 in the Cumberland area.

Troopers believe Fields could be in the Perry County area.

If you have any information you are asked to call 606-573-3131.

