Knott Central community gathers to remember Coach BB King

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Morton Combs Athletic Complex, usually filled with Patriot fans cheering on their team, welcomed members of the community to remember a legendary coach.

BB King was memorialized in a funeral service at the gym where he is rumored to have scored the first two points, two of his nearly 2,000 for the third most in Knott Central history.

“So many people in the community here at Knott County was impacted by Coach King and to have him here I think completed that legacy,” said former Patriot assistant coach Wes Smith. “He thought the world of Knott County and he put so much time and emotion into Knott County.”

Remembering BB King, the ‘King of Mountain Basketball’

Coach King died on December 20 at age 61, survived by countless players and coaches who were influenced by his teachings.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 27, 2022
The Funeral of BB King - December 27, 2022
The Funeral of BB King - December 27, 2022
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) looks for a shot as Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton (10) watches...
Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week
Top Five Plays - December 26, 2022
Top Five Plays - December 26, 2022