Knott Central community gathers to remember Coach BB King

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Morton Combs Athletic Complex, usually filled with Patriot fans cheering on their team, welcomed members of the community to remember a legendary coach.

BB King was memorialized in a funeral service at the gym where he is rumored to have scored the first two points, two of his nearly 2,000 for the third most in Knott Central history.

“So many people in the community here at Knott County was impacted by Coach King and to have him here I think completed that legacy,” said former Patriot assistant coach Wes Smith. “He thought the world of Knott County and he put so much time and emotion into Knott County.”

Coach King died on December 20 at age 61, survived by countless players and coaches who were influenced by his teachings.

