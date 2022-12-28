Increasing warmth through this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll keep things mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head through tonight. We’ll drop thanks to the clear skies, but with a warmer air mass in place, I don’t think most drop below freezing tonight. I think we hang in the middle 30s for overnight lows.

We’ll warm nicely after a chilly start on Thursday, with highs climbing back above average thanks to sunshine and the warm air that continues moving into the region. We’ve got highs back in the middle to upper 50s on Thursday afternoon...and I think someone’s going to make a run at 60°! A few more clouds sneak in overnight, but that shouldn’t alter lows that much, with most of us in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Changes on the Way for New Year’s Weekend

Warm air continues as we prepare to say farewell to 2022 this weekend, but there are some changes on the horizon as we do it.

First off, clouds will continue to filter into the region during the day on Friday as our system draws closer. This isn’t going to affect temperatures much, though, as highs still get up into the lower to middle 60s for daytime highs. As the clouds move in, so does moisture, and we could see some showers start to break out in the region as soon as late Friday evening. Overnight lows stay mild...where we should be for highs this time of year...in the middle and upper 40s.

Showers continue into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as the system tries to swing a frontal boundary through the area. Showers will continue through at least the early hours of 2023 as the system tries to push through the area. Highs stay in the lower 60s with overnight lows down into the upper 40s at their coolest. Another system looks to try to bring us showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms early into next week.

