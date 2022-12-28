Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County.

The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas are Cloverfork, Pathfork, and Putney.

Harlan-County Emergency Management officials turned several fire stations into water distribution centers.

Harvey Herron is a volunteer with the Yocum Creek Fire Department Station One.

He says the recent cold weather has made the issue worse.

“We’ve had some bad weather, the cold weather, and that’s took a big toll on it. That’s one thing that happened, but every now and then you have these problems,” he said.

Officials with the Evarts Water Plant say the issue could last for another couple of days.

