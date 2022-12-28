Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

Whitaker Bank, Inc. President & CEO Elmer K. Whitaker, Whitaker Bank Vice President & Senior Lender Ricky Campbell, HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds, and HDA Director of Development & Communications Mindy Miller(Housing Development Alliance)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Housing Development Alliance are highlighting yet another donation from a regional organization.

HDA officials accepted a donation of $50,000 from Elmer Whitaker and the Whitaker Foundation on Tuesday.

Officials say the donation will be used to fund affordable housing projects and other flood recovery needs. They also said that people from the Whitaker Foundation will be sending volunteers to help with the work.

