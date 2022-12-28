Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87

David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.(Connor James)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died.

David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of students have participated in the choir since its creation in 1965.

The coroner’s office confirmed he died at his home in Harlan Wednesday morning.

You can watch some of our previous coverage on him here and here.

We hope to have more on his life and legacy later today on WYMT.

David Davies was 87 years old.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

Latest News

Tennessee man sentenced to jail time in EKY underage sex case
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Clay County communities join others across the mountains dealing with water woes