Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues

Several communities are affected in Floyd County, especially those at higher elevations.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone.

“What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Officials say many of the higher elevations throughout the region have been without water since Sunday and complete restoration could take around three additional days.

“A lot of your low-lying areas may have some water,” said Judge Williams, “but it’s going to take a few days until they identify all the leaks, they get those leaks fixed, get those tanks full again, then they can get water flowing.”

Because of extensive outages, folks in Floyd County are pitching in and helping to distribute bottled water to the several communities affected by the outage.

“We’re going to do what we can to help and make sure our residents have access to water,” said Judge Williams.

Judge Williams also added that water will be distributed at the old Wheelwright Gym as well as the Floyd County Community Center in Martin on Wednesday.

