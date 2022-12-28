Fire damages parts of animal hospital

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the front of the building. Luckily, a firewall prevented damage to other parts of the building.

Firefighters said no animals were hurt and were moved to a different location.

