Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water

water outage
water outage(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky city are warning customers to conserve water.

In a Facebook post on the Evarts City Hall page, customers who are hooked up to the city’s water system are also being asked to boil their water and report any leaks they spot around their homes or businesses.

City officials say the levels in their water tanks are critically low and some people in the higher elevations do not have water at all. As of now, there is no estimated timeframe of when the issues will be resolved.

You can find out more information about the situation in the post below or on the Evarts City Hall Facebook page.

