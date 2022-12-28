EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations.

On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County.

Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need an increase in monthly rates to keep up with the cost of fuel prices and everyday operations.

Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said since 2019 the monthly rate has been $15. Davidson Sanitation asked for a $20/month increase.

Last week, Gabbard posted on Facebook, “I received notice that Davidson Sanitation was stopping service on December 29th. Again, there are multiple factors in their decision, but costs of operations was the main thing. I do appreciate the Davidson company and family and the service they did provide to our people. I apologized to them and will to you that we didn’t get this addressed sooner. I wish them the very best.”

On Tuesday, the Fiscal Court held an emergency meeting to discuss the rate increase. Gabbard said the court offered the company a $18/monthly rate instead of the asking rate of $20/month.

The Judge-Executive said the company and Fiscal Court could not come to an agreement on the rate increase. He said the county will create its own garbage service and it should be running by next week.

Davidson Sanitation's Facebook Post
Davidson Sanitation's Facebook Post(WYMT)

