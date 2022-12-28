EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations.

On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County.

Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need an increase in monthly rates to keep up with the cost of fuel prices and everyday operations.

Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said since 2019 the monthly rate has been $15. Davidson Sanitation asked for a $20/month increase.

Last week, Gabbard posted on Facebook, “I received notice that Davidson Sanitation was stopping service on December 29th. Again, there are multiple factors in their decision, but costs of operations was the main thing. I do appreciate the Davidson company and family and the service they did provide to our people. I apologized to them and will to you that we didn’t get this addressed sooner. I wish them the very best.”

On Tuesday, the Fiscal Court held an emergency meeting to discuss the rate increase. Gabbard said the court offered the company a $18/monthly rate instead of the asking rate of $20/month.

The Judge-Executive said the company and Fiscal Court could not come to an agreement on the rate increase. He said the county will create its own garbage service and it should be running by next week.

“Jackson County has a Solid Waste Ordinance that was adopted in 1999. This ordinance states that every household has to be signed up with a trash hauler or be listed as a self hauler for household trash service. Our ordinance states we are a closed county which means that any garbage hauler that offers household pickup has to be approved by the Fiscal Court. The Ordinance also states that the Fiscal Court will set the tipping fee at the scales and the amount the hauler can charge per month to residents in Jackson County. This was set up in order to prevent companies from just charging whatever they want to whoever they want in Jackson County. It was meant to keep things affordable for our citizens. While this is good it also makes it hard on companies that provide services when they need an increase. Several months ago, Davidson Sanitation asked our Solid Waste Coordinator to look at a price increase. This due to fuel costs and people not paying them for services. To be honest, I dropped the ball on it and didn’t address it in a timely manner. We have had so much going on I let it slip. Mr. Davidson called me himself about a month ago and we discussed the issue again. In order to raise the price of trash collection it takes a process. First we have to advertise the proposed price increase for 30 days, then have a public hearing on the increase, then have a meeting to discuss or to adopt the increase. If it is adopted we then have to advertise that before it goes into affect. It’s really an almost 60 day process.”

Davidson Sanitation's Facebook Post (WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.