DeAndre Square declares for NFL Draft

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft.

I Hope I left Kentucky better than I found it 💙 thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. #BBN I’ll never stop loving you pic.twitter.com/iamiH6RYk5 — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) December 28, 2022

In his super senior season with Kentucky, Square served as a team captain and was named to the Butkus Award Watch List. He started for 35 straight games, racking up 244 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Square was absent from the Music City Bowl depth chart, suffering a lower leg injury at Tennessee and missing the rest of the season.

