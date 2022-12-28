DeAndre Square declares for NFL Draft

Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft.

In his super senior season with Kentucky, Square served as a team captain and was named to the Butkus Award Watch List. He started for 35 straight games, racking up 244 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Square was absent from the Music City Bowl depth chart, suffering a lower leg injury at Tennessee and missing the rest of the season.

