Clay County communities join others across the mountains dealing with water woes

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County is joining the growing list of counties in the mountains dealing with ongoing issues with its water system following the recent cold snap.

In a post on the Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials said the City of Manchester is experiencing low water pressure in Big Creek, Redbird, Sandhill and Hector communities. Other areas in the southern part of the county are also reporting pressure issues.

In the same post, we’re told the Big Creek Fire Department will distribute bottled water starting at noon Wednesday.

In a separate social media post, Steve Collins, the new mayor of Manchester, is asking for people to check their water meters for leaks. If you have a leak and can shut off your water, you are asked to do so. If not, you are asked to call 606-598-3456 to report the leak. If you are on the North Manchester Water system, you can call them to report the issue at 606-598-5403.

Mayor Collins said leaks are being reported county-wide right now.

