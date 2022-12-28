Clay County communities join others across the mountains dealing with water woes

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County is joining the growing list of counties in the mountains dealing with ongoing issues with its water system following the recent cold snap.

In a post on the Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials said the City of Manchester is experiencing low water pressure in Big Creek, Redbird, Sandhill and Hector communities. Other areas in the southern part of the county are also reporting pressure issues.

In the same post, we’re told the Big Creek Fire Department will distribute bottled water starting at noon Wednesday.

In a separate social media post, Steve Collins, the new mayor of Manchester, is asking for people to check their water meters for leaks. If you have a leak and can shut off your water, you are asked to do so. If not, you are asked to call 606-598-3456 to report the leak. If you are on the North Manchester Water system, you can call them to report the issue at 606-598-5403.

Mayor Collins said leaks are being reported county-wide right now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

Latest News

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunny skies and milder temperatures continue for a few days
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 4:00 p.m.
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 4:00 p.m.