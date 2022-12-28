Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Utah boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.(Source: Layton City Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah who is believed to be traveling with a stranger he met on the internet.

Evan McConney was last seen in Layton, Utah, on Monday.

He’s described as 5′4” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Evan was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a hood, a white T-shirt with a blue-and-yellow bunny skull-and-bones logo, blue and gray sweatpants, black Van shoes with a yellow Cobra Kai emblem, and an olive drab beanie with the same logo as the T-shirt.

According to the Layton City Police Department, Evan “is believed to be with an adult male stranger using the name Hunter Fox,” who authorities said is 25 years old.

Police are searching for a man, shown in this photo, using the name Hunter Fox, in connection...
Police are searching for a man, shown in this photo, using the name Hunter Fox, in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Evan McConney.(Source: Layton City Police Department)

Authorities said Evan left his home Monday night to meet the suspect after communicated with him over the internet.

They may be traveling toward Arizona or Texas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Layton City Police Department at 801-497-8300 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

Latest News

Lt Gov. Year in Review - 4:00 p.m.
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 4:00 p.m.
Bell County Shooting Update - 6:00 p.m.
Bell County Shooting Update - 6:00 p.m.
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 6:00 p.m.
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 6:00 p.m.
Talking with Josh Rultenberg - December 27, 2022
Talking with Josh Rultenberg - December 27, 2022
Bell County Shooting Update - 4:00 p.m.
Bell County Shooting Update - 4:00 p.m.