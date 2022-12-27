UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.

School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures.

A university spokesperson says they have been working around the clock since last Friday to assess the damages and initiate repairs.

The campus is set to reopen on Jan. 3. Classes begin on Jan. 9.

