Temperatures head above freezing today, make a run at 60 by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days of below-freezing and frigid temperatures, we are finally going to make it above 32 degrees on Tuesday. It’s a heat wave!

Today and Tonight

We will start off the day with a few clouds and temperatures in the 20s across the region. Sunshine will break out pretty quickly later and take us into the low 40s for daytime highs. Is it sad that I’m excited for that?

Mostly clear skies will take us back into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows tonight.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday look pretty nice as we get ready to wrap up 2022 this weekend. Hard to believe a new year is on our doorstep, isn’t it? Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and increasing clouds on Friday. I do believe any rain chances hold off until Friday night. Highs Wednesday will be near 50, climb into the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and should make it to 60 for most by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, if you have new years plans on Saturday, I hope they are inside. It’s looking pretty soggy across the region with rain chances moving in as we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Those rain chances will hang around into Sunday before working their way out of the mountains. Highs should stay in the upper 50s both days, even with the rain.

Speaking of 2023, the first couple of days will start mild with highs in the low to mid-60s. We are watching a potential system early next week that could bring us some chances for stormy weather. More on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.