Sunnier and warmer through 2022′s final week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is set to build into the mountains as we head through the rest of this week’s forecast, keeping us mostly dry and skyrocketing temperatures from the below zero numbers to finish last week to above average readings to finish this one.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more cold air is still on tap for tonight, but thankfully nothing like what we’ve seen to finish last week. Lows tonight still heading down into the lower to middle 20s though under mostly clear skies.

We keep the warming trend going as we head into the day on Wednesday, with high pressure in control. We look to see plenty of sunshine and what light winds we have look to be coming from the south. That’ll help get those highs back up near 50° in the afternoon. Clear skies overnight will allow us to cool back to near freezing, but I think many stay above in the middle 30s.

Late Week into New Year’s Weekend

Warm air continues through the last couple work days of 2022, with highs on Thursday and Friday approaching the upper 50s and lower 60s on both afternoons. Sunshine looks to remain in place through Thursday, but clouds will scoot back into the region ahead of our next weather system on Friday. Clouds keep us milder Friday night as well, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Showers may also try to move in by the time we finish up the day on Friday and head into New Year’s Eve. They’ll be off an on through the day, especially depending on how strong the storm system ultimately ends up being. Some could linger into the early hours of Sunday too before finally working out of the region. Highs remain above average in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. We’ll try to dry out, at least temporarily, to start next week.

