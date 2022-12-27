Pike County native, longtime Morehead State employee dies just before Christmas

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two communities are mourning the loss of a longtime university employee.

Barry Spartman, 49, of Morehead, died Friday, December 23rd due to complications from pneumonia.

The Pike County native was a library specialist at Morehead State University’s Camden-Carroll Library. He started there right after he graduated from Elkhorn City High School. While he worked on campus, he completed his degree at MSU.

His visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.

You can see the obit here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Temperatures head above freezing today, make a run at 60 by the end of the week
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
More than 500 acres of public access added to wildlife area
More than 500 acres of public access added to wildlife area
Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County