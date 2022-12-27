Pike County native, longtime Morehead State employee dies just before Christmas

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two communities are mourning the loss of a longtime university employee.

Barry Spartman, 49, of Morehead, died Friday, December 23rd due to complications from pneumonia.

The Pike County native was a library specialist at Morehead State University’s Camden-Carroll Library. He started there right after he graduated from Elkhorn City High School. While he worked on campus, he completed his degree at MSU.

His visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.

