Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools has named a new superintendent.
According to a Monday evening Facebook post, Board members selected Kent Campbell, current principal at West Perry Elementary School, as the next superintendent of schools.
Campbell succeeds Jonathan Jett, who announced his retirement earlier this fall, effective December 31, after nearly 30 years in education.
