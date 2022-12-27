Two in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people have been taken into custody Monday evening, following a report of a shots fired call, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said multiple police agencies responded to a shots fired complaint on US 119 in Pineville.

Jacobs said Bell County deputies were shot at from an unknown location. He said the deputies were not injured.

KSP troopers had shut down US-119 while looking for the suspects, but officials with the Sheriff’s Department say the road is back open now.

We are awaiting the names of the suspects and their charges and will update this story when this information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

