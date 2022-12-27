More than 500 acres of public access added to wildlife area

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources officials says more than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area.

Agency leaders said last week in a statement that access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells.

Two portions of the property had been off-limits to public use since 2017 because of safety concerns associated with the wells.

Staff from the Department of Fish and Wildlife worked with personnel from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet to plug them and now the entire 2,924-acre area is open.

