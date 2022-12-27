Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck.

Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook(Middlesboro Police Department Facebook)

Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m.

If you have any information on where the truck might be, you are asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.

All calls and information given will remain confidential.

