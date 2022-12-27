Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - We recently sat down with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and asked her to reflect on some of the biggest stories in Kentucky for 2022.

July’s flooding claimed the lives of 44 Eastern Kentuckians.

Coleman said what gave Kentucky hope was watching neighbors helping neighbors. She said the entire Commonwealth and country witnessed the spirit of Eastern Kentucky.

”Most of the stories that stuck with me are the ones where folks were explaining to me how they saved the lives of their neighbors or their family,” she said. “How they got to higher ground and were able to hold tight until someone was able to come rescue them.

She added the state will stand with Eastern Kentuckians until the “job is done.”

Another big story for 2022 was the controversial school chose law that was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this month.

Coleman said that bill would have hurt schools in rural parts of the state.

”A lot of that tax funding - the base, it would’ve gone to Northern Kentucky, Louisville and Lexington,” she said. “I’m so grateful the Supreme Court in Kentucky ruled that this type of manipulation of our tax dollars into the private sector is unconstitutional.”

The bill would have allowed state money to be used to pay for private school tuition.

