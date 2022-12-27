KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election

Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams(WAVE)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election.

In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.

Going by party, Republican registrants account for 45.5 percent of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28 percent. Democratic registrants account for 44.6 percent of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24 percent. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9 percent of the electorate, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94 percent.

Adams also reminded potential voters if they would like to update their political party affiliation in order to be eligible to vote in the May primary election that needs to be done by December 31st.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months

Latest News

The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather
Pike County native, longtime Morehead State employee dies just before Christmas
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temperatures head above freezing today, make a run at 60 by the end of the week
Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says