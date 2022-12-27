Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year.

“In the last year, the need has gone up by about 50 percent,” said New Hope Church pastor John Kidwell. “We served just under 5,300 food boxes last year. We’re pushing about 8,000 this week, which is the last Tuesday of the year.”

Volunteers said this increase of cars in their pickup line could be because of various reasons.

“What we started to see over the last year or so is the inflation has started to sap people on fixed incomes and they have to spend more for fuel and heat and utilities and so they have less available to spend on food, so that has increased the amount of people that are in need,” said Kidwell.

Kate’s Food Tent coordinator Kate Clemons said the flood has also set many Eastern Kentuckians back. Clemons added that she does not foresee this need going away anytime soon.

“Eastern Kentucky has always had a need for food, but the flood had drastically increased that and its hard reaching out for people to help because we are at the six month mark almost, because they don’t realize the need is still as significant as it was day one,” she said.

Clemons said she has had success with providing people with hot meals Mondays through Fridays in Hindman, but being the only continual source of food for many Knott Countians, she worries for families who still go hungry over weekends.

“Kids are out of school right now, they’re on holiday break. How many kids you know depend on the school system for their hot meal?” said Clemons.

This has prompted Clemons to start assembling food boxes to giveaway, but without the proper storage or without ample funding, these plans have come to a halt.

“We need food boxes so that when I can’t make it to Hindman because of the ice, they will have something to eat,” she said.

Both Kidwell and Clemons said providing for an ever growing number of clients can often put a strain on resources.

“We’re also limited a little bit in the number of volunteers and the amounts of contributions that come in because unfortunately, everything costs something; it costs time, it costs labor, it costs money,” said Kidwell.

Volunteers said the best way for these organizations to keep assisting people is if we continue helping each other out.

“You never know when you’re going to be on the receiving end instead of the giving end, so if we can serve and give with a good attitude, that really makes it easier for people to come and receive the help they need,” said Kidwell.

The New Hope Church Food Pantry hosts food giveaways each Tuesday. You can call the church at (606) 439-5116 to see how you can assist the ministry in its efforts.

Kate’s Food Tent in Hindman aims to host giveaways each week. You can connect with the tent via Facebook.

Clemons is collecting items for food boxes. She said those items can be dropped off at the Hazard Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

