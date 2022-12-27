Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Harlan Fire Department(Harlan Fire Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue.

On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.

The two departments set up diversion dams to keep the water from spreading into nearby offices.

ARH maintenance staff are now working on fixing the issue. No word on anything was seriously damaged.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas
Dollywood extends close following winter weather
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election