Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky.

Downtown Lexington

A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine.

The break caused the road to buckle.

Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs.

That location has mostly reopened, but the left lane is still blocked with cones.

Officers have told us that more repairs are needed there.

Winchester

Serious damage from pipe burst

In Winchester, Kentucky Orthopaedics & Spine says its office had a massive flood.

Burst pipes poured about six inches of water on their main floor and about two feet of water downstairs.

Their phone servers are expected to be down through Tuesday afternoon.

Powell County

In Powell County, the water company there is asking customers to cut down on their water use for the time being.

In a message posted on social media, Powell’s valley water district says their tanks are running low as customers leave their faucets running to prevent pipes from freezing. They are asking people to stop running water and anyone who has burst pipes to make sure their water is shut off at the valve.

Woodford County

The Woodford County Government Center is closed for the next week due to water damage. Emergency management says a water main coming into the building burst.

Crews are having to replace some carpet and a section of drywall. No equipment inside the building was damaged.

Officials are reminding people this is not the county courthouse and most services will resume as normal.

