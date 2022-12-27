Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Freshman Cason Wallace earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week accolades after posting a career-high 27 points in Kentucky’s win over Florida A&M on Wednesday.

Wallace produced a stat line of 27 points, a career-high-tying nine assists, four steals and two rebounds in the win for the Wildcats. It pushed UK’s win streak at home to 26 games which ranks as the longest home-winning streak in the conference.

Kentucky has dominated the weekly SEC awards with John Calipari at the helm. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (120) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 91 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 29 SEC Player of the Week honors.

Wallace’s honor is the first of the season for the Wildcats.

UK’s dynamic freshman ranks among the league leaders in assists-per-game (3rd), steals per game (4th) assist-to-turnover ratio (5th) and minutes per game (8th). For the season, Wallace is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He’s scored in double figures in six games and led the Cats in steals in a team-high seven games.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Douglas was arrested on the evening of Monday, December 26, 2022
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Kent Campbell was announced as the new Superintendent of Perry County Schools on Monday,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

Latest News

The Funeral of BB King - December 27, 2022
The Funeral of BB King - December 27, 2022
Top Five Plays - December 26, 2022
Top Five Plays - December 26, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 26, 2022
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Kentucky holds at No. 19 in AP Top 25