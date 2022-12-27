Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.

“Our people will work with those persons who take care of matters like this to get it in the function as we need it to function,” said Mayor Blythe.

Water was only flowing for about 30 minutes before first responders were able to get everything shut off. But serious damage was sustained to the first-floor ceiling, walls, flooring and basement where records are stored.

District judge Earl-Ray Neal says every single paper file is being removed from the courthouse to be sent out of state and dried out, and eventually returned.

It is the same process that was used during the western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding.

“District court is the I kind of consider it the emergency room of the court process,” said Neal. “If you kill somebody, you see a district judge first. If you speed, you see a district judge first. As district court goes, the rest of the process goes.”

Neal says they will continue working with their partners through the city, state and court system to make sure the wheels of justice never get off track.

They estimate it could take several months to make the necessary repairs. They are already working with family court and circuit court to try and use courtrooms and share resources.

