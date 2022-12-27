Boil water advisory issued for entire community

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for the entire town of Fort Gay, according to a release from Fort Gay Water.

The action stems from low water pressure due to several line breaks and low tank levels.

The release does not indicate how many customers are affected or when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Any water used for cooking, drinking, bathing or watering pets should be boiled for at least a minute and allowed to cool before use.

