Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night.

The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district, about 3,400 of them.

No word on how long the advisory will last.

You can see the letter from the company below.

