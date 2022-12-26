As temps climb, officials warn to watch out for water leaks

Extremely cold temperatures can cause pipes to freeze, or burst as well as damage other parts of a home.(KAIT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While it will still be one more day before temperatures get above freezing, officials with one organization are urging you to get out in front of any potential problems with your water pipes.

The Prestonsburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday night for folks to keep an eye on pipes that might have been frozen with the very low temperatures during the Christmas weekend, warning that when they thaw, you could discover leaks.

Firefighters say the best and easiest things to do if you find out you have a leak is to know where your main water shutoff is so you can quickly stop it until you can call for help.

They say they have already responded to several such calls in the past few days. Officials also caution it may take time for professionals to get to you due to the number of requests for service they are getting.

