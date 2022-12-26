Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was abusing his mother.(Shelby County Sheriff's Officee/WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead in Tennessee Thursday evening.

WMC reports the victim was fatally shot by his 23-year-old stepson, Najja Simmons.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m. after they say Simmons called 911 to report that he had just shot his stepfather.

There, deputies found the victim on the dining room floor, unresponsive, with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, the murder weapon, a handgun, was found in the front yard.

According to WMC, witnesses told deputies that Simmons shot his stepfather without warning and without being provoked.

Simmons told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was abusing his mother. He also admitted to throwing the handgun in the front yard.

Simmons is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

The Caudills had plenty of gifts and a small dinner in their cabin at Jenny Wiley State Resort...
Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding
These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.
Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
XMAS
Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding - 4:30p