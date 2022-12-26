Slow warming trend underway, snow chances possible this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be another chilly morning, but temperatures will continue to head in the right direction today. We may have one more bump in the road though before the sunshine returns.

Today and Tonight

After starting out in the teens, most locations will make a move toward the 30 degree mark. That’s the good news. The not so good news is that cloudy skies will take back over and a dying clipper system could bring us some snow chances this afternoon and this evening. I think most of us see well less than 1″, except for maybe a few areas in along the Mountain Parkway/Interstate 64 corridor. Watch out for slick spots on the roads both today and tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle 20s.

Extended Forecast

Some clouds will be around in the morning, but the sunshine will return in the afternoon and highs will climb back into the low 40s on Tuesday. Finally above freezing after days of single digits, teens and 20s for highs! You have to love it! Clear skies will take us back into the 20s Tuesday night.

Most of the rest of the final days of 2022 look dry and much milder. Temperatures on Wednesday will top out near 50 and climb to near 60 on Friday. Some spotty rain chances will return Friday night and carry us all the way into the first day of 2023 on Sunday. It looks like those New Years’ plans may need to be inside this year. Not because of the temperature, but because of the rain. We’ll keep you posted!

